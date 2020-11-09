US Housing Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus

US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Ben Carson on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus," his chief of staff Coalter Baker said as quoted by ABC News.

"He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics, which aid and markedly speed his recovery," Baker added. Carson diagnosis comes three days after White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows was tested positive for coronavirus.

Last month, President Donald Trump and other members of his family and inner circle had also tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)