Libya reports 974 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 73,602

Tripoli [Libya], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Sunday reported 974 new COVID-19 cases, taking the nationwide count to 73,602. The center said in a statement that 874 more recoveries and 22 more deaths were reported, bringing the total recoveries to 44,133 and the death toll to 1,017.

Since the first case was reported in March, Libyan authorities have taken a series of precautionary measures against the pandemic, including closing the country's borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew. China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country battle the pandemic, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves. (ANI/Xinhua)

