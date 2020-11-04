Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libyan sides agree plan on implementing ceasefire deal

Military officers from Libya’s warring parties have agreed practical steps towards implementing a ceasefire agreement, following the signing of an historic accord in Geneva last month, the UN mission in the country, UNSMIL, has reported.

UN News | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:33 IST
Libyan sides agree plan on implementing ceasefire deal
Libya has been in crisis since the 2011 overthrow of the former leader, the late Muammar Gaddafi, resulting in the two rival administrations, with the GNA located in the capital, Tripoli, and the LNA controlling large areas of the east. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNSMILibya)

The two-day meeting of the Joint Military Commission (JMC) - which comprises five members each from the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) – concluded in the northwestern town of Ghadames on Tuesday evening.

"This is the beginning of a process that is going to require determination, courage, confidence and a lot of work and what I have seen in these two days and what I saw in Geneva was the determination of this team to implement this [ceasefire] agreement," said UNSMIL chief Stephanie Williams, speaking afterwards to reporters.

Recommendations and requests

Libya has been in crisis since the 2011 overthrow of the former leader, the late Muammar Gaddafi, resulting in the two rival administrations, with the GNA located in the capital, Tripoli, and the LNA controlling large areas of the east.

The meeting in Ghadames marked the first time the JMC has met in the country as previous talks were held in Geneva.

It ended with 12 recommendations, including a request that the UN Security Council expedite a binding resolution to implement the provisions of the 23 October ceasefire agreement.

Discussions centred around mechanisms for carrying out the agreement, including the establishment of sub-committees, according to a statement issued in Arabic by UNSMIL.

Monitoring and verification mechanisms, including a role for international observers, were also discussed.

Withdrawal of foreign forces

The recommendations also outlined the formation of a military sub-committee to supervise the return of forces to their headquarters, and the withdrawal of foreign troops from contact lines.

"In the ceasefire agreement, there is a timeframe given for the departure of mercenaries and foreign forces. We have now detailed discussions on the monitoring mechanism for all of that but there is a clear sovereign Libyan request [in this regard] right now, that we have seen in the ceasefire agreement itself," Ms Williams told journalists.

"The onus, the responsibility is on the shoulders of those countries and elements that are responsible for bringing those mercenaries and forces to Libya; they must respect the Libyan request."

The JMC also plans to meet again in the Libyan coastal city of Sirte as soon as possible.

Much work ahead

Ms Williams acknowledged that there is still a long way to go. She expressed hope that "the spirit and the sense of responsibility" shown by the military representatives will be reflected in the political dialogue.

"What I saw was the extreme confidence in the ability of the teams to work together. That needs to be translated on the ground; there is a lot of work ahead of us, that's why the next meeting we are going to move directly to Sirte and again roll up our sleeves and go through the details and there will be meetings with the sub-committees. This is solid work and in good faith," she said.

"What we are calling for is for the political class to rise to the level of responsibility that we have seen present, in the Joint Military Commission."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Frost: Big differences remain in post-Brexit deal talks

Wide divergences between Britain and the European Union remain after the latest talks to find a trade deal, Britains chief negotiator David Frost said on Twitter on Wednesday.Progress made, but I agree with EU negotiatorMichelBarnier that w...

TIMELINE-Which U.S. states are still counting votes and when will they be done?

The outcome of the U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday as nine states continued to count ballots, including some of the most competitive battleground states where the tally could take days to complete.Democratic nomi...

Denmark to cull entire mink population after coronavirus mutation spreads to humans

Denmark will cull its mink population of up to 17 million after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals spread to humans, the prime minister said on Wednesday.Health authorities found virus strains in humans and in mink which sho...

Biogen Alzheimer's drug gets U.S. FDA staff backing, shares jump 40%

Biogen Inc has shown exceptionally persuasive evidence that its experimental Alzheimers disease drug is effective, U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Wednesday, elevating its chances of a swift approval and sending company shar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020