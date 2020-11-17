Left Menu
Armenia to be held responsible for infrastructure destruction in Nagorno-Karabakh : Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Armenia would be held responsible for the destruction of infrastructure in territories in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh that had come under the control of Azerbaijan.

ANI | Baku | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:17 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Baku [Azerbaijan], November 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Armenia would be held responsible for the destruction of infrastructure in territories in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh that had come under the control of Azerbaijan. Aliyev on Monday visited the Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, which came under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

"The enemy destroyed the entire infrastructure. They will answer for everything in an international court. I said and I want to repeat again that international structures, experts will be involved, all the damage will be calculated, and we will demand compensation for 30 years. These days they destroyed Kalbajar, houses, forests. They will also answer for all this," he said. Fragments of the president's speech were posted on a social network by his wife. On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia - Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev, and Nikol Pashinyan - signed a joint statement on complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the statement, Armenia and Azerbaijan stop at their occupied positions, a number of districts come under Baku's control, the sides exchange prisoners, and Russian peacekeepers are deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor connecting Karabakh with Armenia.

Pashinyan said the decision to sign the agreement had been extremely difficult for him. In his words, if the document had not been signed, it would be much worse for Armenia. Aliyev called the signing of the statement a surrender of Armenia. According to him, the agreement is most beneficial to Azerbaijan, the military stage has been completed and it is possible to move on to political issues. (ANI/Sputnik)

