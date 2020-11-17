Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia registers 22,410 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 22,410 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 22,778 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,971,013, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:30 IST
Russia registers 22,410 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], November 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 22,410 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 22,778 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,971,013, the federal response center said on Tuesday. "In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 22,410 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,556 (24.8 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,971,013.

Moscow reported 5,882 COVID-19 cases, down from 6,360 yesterday. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,130 cases (up from 2,039 yesterday) and the Moscow region with 839 cases (up from 810 yesterday). The response center reported a new single-day record of 442 coronavirus fatalities, up from 303 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 33,931.

The recoveries also hit a new record, as 22,055 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 13,864 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,475,904. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Russian firm seeks to produce COVID-19 drug remdesivir without patent

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

NPRD seeks NHRC's intervention to provide basic amenities to jailed activist Stan Swamy

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled NPRD has sought the National Human Rights Commissions NHRC intervention to provide reasonable accommodation and assistive aids like straws and sippers to tribal rights activist Father Sta...

CM, Pawar pay tributes to Bal Thackeray on death anniversary

The Shiv Senas rank and file, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray, paid tributes to Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his eighth death anniversary on Tuesday. NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party is an alli...

India's First Kids Fintech App - 'Birdfin' that Enables Financial and Life Skills Learning

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Financial learning can be boring, and at times, complicated for youngsters. Whether it is teaching the value of hard work, earning, or investing, it is still imperative that these habits are inculcated i...

Kerala police's mass cleanliness drive gets underway in Sabarimala

The latest edition of the Punyam Poonkavanam, the mass cleanliness drive implemented by the Kerala police in Sabarimala during the annual pilgrimage season, has got underway as the Lord Ayyappa temple opened for the two-months-long Mandala-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020