Turkey registers 3,316 new COVID-19 patients, 417,594 in total

Turkey's confirmed daily COVID-19 patients increased by 3,316 to 417,594 on Monday, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

17-11-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's confirmed daily COVID-19 patients increased by 3,316 to 417,594 on Monday, the Turkish Health Ministry announced. Meanwhile, 94 people died and 2,712 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,601 and the total recoveries to 356,375 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,610. A total of 151,516 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 16,307,986.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11. Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.

