Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's COVID-19 tally rises to 833,307

Germany's confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 17,561 to 833,307, said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the federal government agency for disease control and prevention on Wednesday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 18-11-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 12:03 IST
Germany's COVID-19 tally rises to 833,307
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Germany's confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 17,561 to 833,307, said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the federal government agency for disease control and prevention on Wednesday.

The total death toll from the disease rose by 305 to 13,119, the RKI added.Germany entered a partial lockdown in November in reaction to the second COVID-19 wave and rising infection numbers.

The German and federal state governments have agreed not to tighten mandatory measures nationwide for the time being, as the rate of new COVID-19 infections in the country has begun to slow, local media reported Tuesday. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read: Germany eyes antigen tests to keep elderly safe in 2nd wave

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, Know more on Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 movies

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among the animated movie enthusiasts. The previous movies had been remarkably successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally.There is no official announcement on the release of...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Awards Long-Term Agreements For Oil And Gas Brownfield Projects

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO ARAMCO AWARDS MAJOR LONG-TERM AGREEMENTS TO EIGHT COMPANIES FOR ITS OIL AND GAS BROWNFIELD PROJECTS EIGHT COMPANIES HAVE BEEN AWARDED LONG-TERM AGREEMENTS LTAS. THESE AGREEMENTS ARE FOR A SIX-YEAR BASE PERIOD AND EXTEN...

Poco M3 detailed specs leaked ahead of November 24 launch

Poco is gearing up to launch a new M-series smartphone, Poco M3, globally on November 24. Ahead of the official unveiling, detailed specifications of the upcoming device which is rumored to be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G China, have surface...

WRAPUP 1-Tokyo reports record daily virus cases, outbreak locks down Australian state

Daily coronavirus cases in Tokyo and South Korea hit fresh highs on Wednesday, as pollution-cloaked New Delhi struggled with rising cases and Australia reported a highly contagious virus strain which forced a state-wide lockdown. South Kore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020