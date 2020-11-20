Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi, Bhutanese PM jointly launch RuPay Card Phase-II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on Friday virtually launched RuPay Card Phase II in Bhutan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:45 IST
PM Modi, Bhutanese PM jointly launch RuPay Card Phase-II
PM Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart during the virtual launch of RuPay Card Phase-II.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on Friday virtually launched RuPay Card Phase II in Bhutan. During the launch ceremony, both the Prime Ministers asserted the friendly relations between the nations.

Speaking through video conferencing, Tshering said: "I fondly remember the launch of the first phase during your visit. I am happy to note that with these arrangements, it will benefit the people of our two countries. Together we are leveraging digital technologies to enhance financial services in our region." He further applauded India's COVID-19 response and appreciated PM Modi's leadership in tackling the pandemic.

"The Excellency's (PM Modi) leadership in tackling the pandemic at home is highly commended. I'm sure India will come out much stronger from the pandemic. Furthermore, the lead that India is taking in developing vaccines is a source of hope for all of us. We're thankful to you and your government for the assurance to make the vaccine available for Bhutan, once they are ready for clinical use," he said. Tshering further informed that an MoU has signed between two counterparts for cooperation in the space sector, which would inculcate knowledge of space, science and technology in children.

While emphasising on friendly relations with Bhutan, PM Modi said: "During my trip to Bhutan, we initiated the first phase of RuPay Card between the two nations. Through this, by using the cards issued by Indian banks, Indian citizens were helped in making payments. I feel happy to know that there have been 11,000 successful RuPay card transactions in Bhutan, which could have definitely been more if not for the COVID-19 pandemic." He informed that through the RuPay Cards issued by the national banks in Bhutan, the Bhutanese people can access the facilities of around one lakh ATMs and 20 lakh point-of-sale terminals in India.

Speaking on the space sector, PM Modi said: "Last year, I had inaugurated a Ground Earth Station for the use of South Asia Satellite. I am happy to note that through this station, the South Asia satellite has been put to better use for Bhutan Broadcasting and Disaster Management." "I am delighted that work is going on rapidly to send Bhutan's satellite to space with the help of ISRO, next year. For this purpose, Bhutan's four space engineers will go to ISRO in December, I send many regards to these four young people. I know that His Majesty, wishes and supports increased use of space technology in the development of his country, and has set a vision of his own. To fulfill his vision, India is fully prepared to share its experience and facilities," he added.

He also expressed support for the establishment of an ICT-enabled knowledge-based society, and welcome BSNL's agreement with Bhutan regarding the 3rd International Internet Gateway. PM Modi also applauded the patience and governance of Bhutanese citizens and government in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase of the RuPay card was launched by both PMs during PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Thai police to charge high school students over protest

Two Thai high school student leaders will be charged for joining a banned protest last month, police said on Friday, a day after embattled Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha threatened tougher action against protesters.The students said they ...

Hungary sees EU recovery plan deal; Poland demands "new compromise"

A dispute over the European Unions recovery fund and budget will eventually be resolved, Hungarys prime minister said on Friday, as a senior official in Warsaw said Poland had the right to demand a new compromise over the deal. The national...

Man, missing woman found dead in flat in Thane district

The decomposed bodies of aman and a woman, who was reported missing, were found in a flat here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased were identified as one Sandeep Saxena 33 and Jayanti Shah 36 and their bodies were found in t...

Cycling-New sponsor found for African cycling team

Swiss cycling wear maker ASSOS will be the new sponsor of Africas only team on the UCI WorldTour, whose participation was threatened by the end of a previous commercial deal, it was announced on Friday. The team, whose principal South Afric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020