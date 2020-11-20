President Kovind accepts credentials from 4 foreign diplomats

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted credentials from Ambassadors and High Commissioners from the countries of Hungary, Maldives, Chad and Tajikistan in a virtual ceremony. According to a statement, those who presented their credentials were Hungarian Ambassador Andras Laszlo Kiraly, Maldives High Commissioner Dr Hussain Niyaaz, Chad Ambassador Soungui Ahmed and Tajikistan Ambassador Lukmon.

Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment, and noted that India enjoys warm and friendly relations with all four countries and that their ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity. He also thanked their governments for supporting India's candidature for the non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-22.

President Kovind further remarked that the COVID-19 pandemic necessitates enhanced global cooperation to ensure the collective health and economic well-being of humankind. He also expressed his optimism that the international community was very close to finding a solution to the coronavirus pandemic and will emerge stronger and more resilient from the crisis. (ANI)