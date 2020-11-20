Left Menu
French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain calls on Union Minister Jitendra Singh, discuss potential projects in North-Eastern states

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:44 IST
French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain with Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain called on Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), to discuss potential projects in North-Eastern states. According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Development of North-East Region, the Ambassador also conveyed to the minister the French Government's desire to explore the avenues and opportunities of collaboration in different sectors in the North Eastern States as well as tourism and other potentials in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Ambassador also recalled the fond memories of his visit to Kashmir valley early this year as a member of the group of Ambassadors visiting the Union Territory of J-K," the statement read. It further read, "Jitendra Singh spelt out different sectors in which, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, collaborative initiatives had been undertaken in the Northeast. In this regard, he referred to the Centre of Excellence Citrus Fruit Park set up at Mizoram with Israeli collaboration and collaboration of Japan in some of the infrastructural works."

During the discussion on Northeast, Singh said that there were vast areas of unexplored potential which were waiting to be explored including tourism, handicraft, handloom as well as food and fruit sectors. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only given special emphasis to the development of the North-Eastern region but also reoriented "Look East Policy" into "Act-East" policy and took a number of steps to increase engagement with the countries across the eastern borders.

"In this regard, he also mentioned the Indo-Bangladesh agreement on the exchange of Enclaves, which was finalized with the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also the Prime Minister's initiative to amend 100-year-old Indian Forest Act to promote Bamboo products and their trade," the statement added. (ANI)

