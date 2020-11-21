Left Menu
ANI | Moscow | Updated: 21-11-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 16:38 IST
Russian doctors ready to provide aid to victims of Karabakh conflict: Health Minister
Russia Flag . Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian doctors are ready to provide assistance to victims of the conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday. "We are ready to provide you with the help of our specialists of the highest level," Murashko said at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Arsen Torosyan.

The number of victims and those complications that arise after injuries from mine explosions, burns, will now be in the phase of development of purulent sepsis complications, and some psychological support will also be required, Murashko said. If necessary, medical teams will be sent to Armenia, or remote consultations can be held, the Russian minister added. (ANI/Sputnik)

