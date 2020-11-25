Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar on maiden Bahrain visit as External Affairs Minister, discusses historical ties, cooperation with counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his two-day visit to Bahrain with a meeting with the country's Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Tuesday when he discussed historical ties and cooperation in diverse sectors between the two countries.

ANI | Manama | Updated: 25-11-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 08:52 IST
Jaishankar on maiden Bahrain visit as External Affairs Minister, discusses historical ties, cooperation with counterpart
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Tuesday. (Source:Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his two-day visit to Bahrain with a meeting with the country's Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Tuesday when he discussed historical ties and cooperation in diverse sectors between the two countries. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, this would be Jaishankar's first visit to Bahrain as an External Affairs Minister.

"Started Bahrain visit with a warm meeting with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Conveyed sincere condolences on the passing away of former prime minister His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. Jaishankar further wrote that the two ministers also exchanged views over regional and international issues and thanked the administration in Bahrain for "taking special care" of Indians during the times of the pandemic.

"Discussed our historical ties and cooperation in diverse sectors. Exchanged views on regional and international issues. Thanked Bahrain for taking special care of the Indian community during COVID times," the external affairs minister wrote in a subsequent tweet. According to the release, Jaishankar will then go to the UAE after wrapping up his Bahrain visit on November 25 for two days. He is scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on November 26.

"Both leaders will take forward the excellent cooperation between India and the UAE under our comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on various regional and international issues," the statement read further. In the last leg of his tour, Jaishankar will travel to Seychelles on November 27 and 28. He will call on the newly elected President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, to present greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss with him the priorities of the new government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind condoles Patel's demise, says his amiability won him friends across party lines

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was distressed to know of the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, whose amiability won him friends across party linesPatel, 71, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-...

Regional leaders, former allies express grief over demise of Ahmed Patel

Several regional leaders and former allies of Congress including, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP supremo Mayawati, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal expre...

Sonia Gandhi condoles Ahmed Patel's demise, lauds his faithfulness, dedication and commitment

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel and commended his faithfulness, dedication and commitment to his duty which distinguished him from others. In Shree Ahmed Patel, I ...

'Crisis manager, lived and breathed Congress': Party leaders mourn Patel's demise

Congress leaders condoled the demise of senior party leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday, with Sonia Gandhi mourning the loss of an irreplaceable comrade and Rahul Gandhi saying he lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020