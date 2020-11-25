First EU citizens may be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December end
First European Union citizens could be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the next month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday.ANI | Brussels | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:43 IST
Brussels [Belgium], November 25 (ANI/Sputnik): First European Union citizens could be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the next month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday.
The pandemic situation remains serious, "with nearly 3,000 deaths a day," von der Leyen admitted. Relaxing restrictions "too much and too fast" could lead to a third wave after Christmas, the European Commission president warned, calling on the EU to "learn from the summer."
"But there is also good news. The European Commission has by now secured contracts on vaccines with six pharmaceutical companies. The first European citizens might already be vaccinated before the end of December. There is finally light at the end of the tunnel ... Vaccines are important, but what counts is vaccination," von der Leyen told the European parliament. (ANI/Sputnik)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Ursula von der Leyen
- von der Leyen
- Leyen
ALSO READ
European shares hover at eight-month highs as virus' economic impact weighs
European shares hover at eight-month highs as virus' economic risks weigh
Rugby-Women's World Cup European qualification event postponed
Germany's Merkel urges European border reform after terrorist attacks
European leaders weigh terrorism strategy