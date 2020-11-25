Left Menu
Development News Edition

First EU citizens may be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December end

First European Union citizens could be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the next month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:43 IST
First EU citizens may be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December end
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Brussels [Belgium], November 25 (ANI/Sputnik): First European Union citizens could be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the next month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday.

The pandemic situation remains serious, "with nearly 3,000 deaths a day," von der Leyen admitted. Relaxing restrictions "too much and too fast" could lead to a third wave after Christmas, the European Commission president warned, calling on the EU to "learn from the summer."

"But there is also good news. The European Commission has by now secured contracts on vaccines with six pharmaceutical companies. The first European citizens might already be vaccinated before the end of December. There is finally light at the end of the tunnel ... Vaccines are important, but what counts is vaccination," von der Leyen told the European parliament. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Late Kimi Makwetu described as epitome of ethical leadership

In moving tributes on Tuesday afternoon, Members of Parliament took turns to remember the late Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, whom they described as the epitome of accountability and ethical leadership.The news of Makwetus passing, who was d...

China accuses Britain of discriminating with tech ban

China accused Britain on Wednesday of improperly attacking Chinese tech companies after the British government proposed a law to block market access to telecom equipment giant Huawei and other vendors that are deemed high-risk. The foreign ...

China firmly opposed to India’s decision to block 43 more Chinese apps: FM spokesman

China on Wednesday said it was firmly opposed to Indias decision to block 43 more Chinese apps on national security grounds, claiming the move violated WTO rules. India on Tuesday blocked 43 more Chinese mobile apps, including Alibaba Group...

District authorities setting up micro-containment zones as COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, some district authorities have been setting up micro-containment zones where two or more infections have been reported for better management of the pandemic, officials said on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020