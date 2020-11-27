Left Menu
Development News Edition

France not recognising independence of Republic of Artsakh: Foreign Ministry

France in not recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls a part of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, despite the relevant resolution of the national Senate, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 27-11-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 08:48 IST
France not recognising independence of Republic of Artsakh: Foreign Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): France in not recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls a part of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, despite the relevant resolution of the national Senate, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said. The French Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution by an absolute majority of votes calling on the country's government to recognize the Republic of Artsakh. The document, which is advisory in nature, has been hailed both by Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh but faced strong criticism from Azerbaijan.

"During the debates held before the voting [in the Senate], State Secretary for Tourism, the French Abroad and the Francophonie Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne reminded the French stance on this issue: France is not recognizing the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh," the spokesperson said on late Thursday. He stressed that as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group France has to work on looking for a political settlement of the conflict, including the discussion of the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the spokesperson, the outcome of these negotiations could not be determined unilaterally in advance.

"Today, we must focus on ensuring the safe return of displaced people, who had to leave their homes within the recent weeks over the conflict. The state secretary also stressed in his address to the Senate that no nations had recognized Nagorno-Karabakh so far," the spokesperson added. Earlier this month, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-dominated Republic of Artsakh and envisions the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

During the decades-long conflict, Armenia has been providing full support for the Republic of Artsakh, but without recognizing its independence. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia win toss, opt to bat first against India in 1st ODI

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first One Day International ODI here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The much-anticipated Indias tour of Australia will get underway as both sides lock horns in the ...

Two at UP's Sambhal district hospital suspended after stray dog seen tugging at body

A sweeper and a ward boy working at a district hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Sambhal were suspended after a stray dog was seen tugging at a body, left unattended on a stretcher. The body was of a minor girl who had died in a road accident. The...

AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday amid questions over the results of its late-stage study.Instea...

S.Korea foils N.Korea attempt to hack COVID-19 vaccine makers -media

South Koreas intelligence agency foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines, the News1 agency reported on Friday, citing a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee. Lawmaker Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020