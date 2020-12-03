Left Menu
US executing plans to reduce troop presence in Afghanistan by Jan 15

US President Donald Trump's administration is making progress on its intent to reduce the number of US troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by January 15, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 08:46 IST
US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley. Image Credit: ANI

Washington DC [US], December 3 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump's administration is making progress on its intent to reduce the number of US troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by January 15, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Wednesday. "We're in the process of executing that decision right now," Milley said during a virtual panel discussion at the Brookings Institution.

Resolute Support Mission Commander Gen. Austin Miller and Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie have made recommendations to acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller regarding which US bases in Afghanistan should be closed. Milley said the Acting Defense Secretary has approved the base closures but declined to reveal details about which ones will be closed.

In early November, Miller announced plans to reduce by January 15 the number of US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each country. (ANI/Sputnik)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

