Armed protesters rally outside Michigan Secretary of State's house, demand overturn of US election results

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Sunday said that that dozens of armed protesters gathered outside her home in Detroit, chanting and shouting obscenities about overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:25 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Sunday said that that dozens of armed protesters gathered outside her home in Detroit, chanting and shouting obscenities about overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election. Benson said that her 4-year-old son was about to start watching a film on Saturday night when a group of protesters began chanting into bullhorns in front of her house, reported CNN.

In a statement, she said that the protesters made "unambiguous, loud and threatening" demands to overturn the election results, which the state certified in late November. "The individuals gathered outside my home targeted me as Michigan's Chief Election Officer. But their threats were actually aimed at the 5.5 million Michigan citizens who voted in this fall's election, seeking to overturn their will. They will not succeed in doing so," Benson said in a Twitter post.

Benson, whose office oversees elections in the state, called the latest protests 'an extension of the noise and clouded efforts to spread false information about the security and accuracy of our elections', CNN reported. In a statement to CNN, Michigan State Police Lt Michael Shaw said there were no arrests or violations of criminal law during the protest, adding that about 25 to 30 people had attended the protest.

"There were reports that some of the protesters were armed... The protesters dispersed on their own," he said. US President-elect Joe Biden won the state of Michigan by over 154,000 votes.

Although election officials in battleground states have already certified Biden's victory in the presidential polls, Trump has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of his win, accusing fraud and impropriety in the elections, and seeking recounts in several states. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

