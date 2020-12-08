Left Menu
In a first, Indian community in Madagascar comes together to help build schools

In a first, 12 Indian-origin businessmen have pledged to contribute more than half million USD for the construction or rehabilitation programme for 15 primary schools in the capital of Antananarivo.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:22 IST
In a first, Indian community in Madagascar comes together to help build schools
Twelve of the major forty major companies in Madagascar responded to the call for funds from the VISEO Foundation to help build schools in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo. . Image Credit: ANI

Twelve of the major forty major companies in Madagascar responded to the call for funds from the VISEO Foundation to help build schools in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo.

The heads of twelve majors companies in Madagascar who are persons of Indian origin from Gujarat pledged more than half million USD in the presence of Naina Andriantsitohaina, Mayor of the Urban Commune of Antananarivo (CUA) and Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar and French Ambassador Christophe Bouchard for the construction or rehabilitation programme for 15 of the 95 primary schools in the capital Antananarivo. Indian community in Madagascar number over 20,000 and comes mostly from Gujarat. They play a key role in the society and economy of Madagascar.

In a context of health crisis and economic difficulties, the Indian community in Madagascar has come forward to express solidarity with Madagascar. The VISEO Foundation, chaired by Moustafa Hiridjee, brings together more than 700 employees across Madagascar and maintains a business flow with more than 50 international partners.

Madagascar is world's fourth-largest island located in the Indian Ocean with a population of over 26 million and is easily connected with India via Mauritius, Nairobi and Addis Ababa. Visa on arrival is available to the Indian nationals. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

