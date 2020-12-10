Left Menu
Rajnath Singh signs ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting joint declaration

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday signed the joint declaration by the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) on strategic security vision.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday signed the joint declaration by the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) on strategic security vision. "Delighted to address the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus on the 10th anniversary of its foundation. We appreciate the central role of ASEAN-led forums, including ADMM Plus in promoting dialogue and engagement towards a pluralistic, cooperative security order in Asia," Singh said in a tweet.

He added that the ADMM Plus has grown to become the fulcrum of peace, stability and rules based order in this region. "The concepts of 'vasudhaive kutumbakam' - 'the whole world is one family and 'sarve bhavantu sukhinah' - 'all be at peace' are the core of the Indian civilization," he said further.

Earlier today in the meeting, while indirectly referring to China, Singh said the ASEAN Defence Ministers need to continue efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism. "We also need to continue our efforts to address the threats of bio-terrorism, transnational trafficking and pandemic diseases. The support of the military establishments of our respective countries to their civilian law enforcement counterparts is important, Singh said while speaking at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).

Singh pointed out that the threats to the rules-based order, maritime security, cyber-related crimes and terrorism "remain the challenges that we need to address as a forum." The ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners to strengthen security and defence cooperation for peace, stability and development in the region. (ANI)

