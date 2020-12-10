Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imran Khan urges opposition to not hold Lahore rally, says gathering leads to spread of COVID-19

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday made an appeal to the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11-parties, to postpone the anti-government rally in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus as opposition parties have refused to back down over their decision to hold the December 13 'jalsa' in Lahore.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:21 IST
Imran Khan urges opposition to not hold Lahore rally, says gathering leads to spread of COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday made an appeal to the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11-parties, to postpone the anti-government rally in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus as opposition parties have refused to back down over their decision to hold the December 13 'jalsa' in Lahore. Khan's appeal comes as his government is facing dual problem--the second wave of coronavirus and political protests against his administration.

He said that 64 per cent of the beds allocated for coronavirus patients were now occupied in Multan where the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held a rally on November 1, Dawn reported. "When people gather [in one place], the virus spreads. Some days after, because there is a timeline, approximately a week or ten days after, you begin seeing patients at hospitals," he said.

He added that 40 percent of beds allocated for COVID-19 patients were also occupied in Peshawar, where the 11-party opposition alliance had staged a public meeting on November 22. "Approximately 50 per cent of beds are occupied in Islamabad. The national average of COVID-19 beds currently occupied is approximately 40 percent. The point of stating this is that coronavirus cases are increasing."

Khan maintained that with the onset of winter, it will become more difficult to curb the spread of the virus. "Corona spreads [...] more quickly when people are in rooms as opposed to when they are outside. So as the colder months progress, and people gather around heaters, chances of the virus spreading will increase," he added.

Despite Khan's efforts to stop the PDM rally in Lahore scheduled for December 13, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday declared that the sixth rally of the 11-party alliance due to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan will take place "at all costs." "They don't want to stop us, but don't want to give us permission and then where we want to hold a rally, they've created a dam. So we discussed alternative strategies as well. But the rally will take place at all costs," Fazlur Rehman said, Geo News quoted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government flooded the Minar-i-Pakistan lawns in a "failed effort" to stop PDM from holding the sixth rally on December 13. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar-led administration has enforced "smart lockdown" in 45 areas of Lahore, including areas close to the rally's venue. The government has not given permission to PDM to hold the rally. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democracy in India a means of resolving differences along with governance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, said that democracy in India has always been a means of resolving differences along with governance. Democracy in India...

U.S. FDA advisers wrestle with ethical issues linked to authorizing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration meeting on Thursday to weigh authorizing Pfizer Incs coronavirus vaccine for emergency use were wrestling with when people in the clinical trial who received a placebo sho...

UP CM asks officials to ensure timely completion of Gorakhpur Link Expressway project

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials on Thursday to conclude the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project within the scheduled time-frame and directed for completing the land acquisition process for it on priority. Reviewin...

Films of Sikh bravery on LED screens inspire protesting farmers at Singhu border

By Aashique Hussain Films on Sikh bravery are being shown on LED screens at the Singhu border on Thursday to inspire the protesting farmers.Iqbal Singh of the Delhi Gurdwara Committee said, People have come from different places. If they wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020