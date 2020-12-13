Left Menu
People of Lahore have thrown Imran Khan govt off from 'heights of Minar-e Pakistan': Maryam Nawaz at PDM rally

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday ripped into Prime Minister Imran Khan government during the sixth Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally, saying the people of Lahore have thrown anti-people government off from the "heights of Minar-e-Pakistan."

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 13-12-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 21:01 IST
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday ripped into Prime Minister Imran Khan government during the sixth Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally, saying the people of Lahore have thrown anti-people government off from the "heights of Minar-e-Pakistan." Addressing the crowd in Lahore's Minar-i-Pakistan, Maryam, welcoming supporters to the gathering, said: "Who would say in their pharoah-like tone that the PML-N should dare and fill the venue?"

"To them, I say: Come and behold this full venue. The entire area surrounding the venue is full. Thousands could not find space here," Geo News quoted Maryam as saying. Maryam also urged the supporters to give a warm welcome to leaders of other provinces that have arrived. She said that Lahore will be the binding force for all provinces.

"I have received word that the media is being told to portray as if the rally failed. I know who is making these calls," Maryam said, adding: "The people of Lahore have thrown this anti-people government off from the heights of Minar-e-Pakistan." On their arrival at the venue, PDM leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari along with others were greeted by enthusiastic supporters who had gathered at Minar-i-Pakistan during the day.

This is the first time in the recent history of the country that the PML-N is holding a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan, the first rally at this venue for PML-N Vice President Maryam. Similarly, it is PPP Chairperson Bilawal's first appearance at a political gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan. His late mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, held a historic public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan in 1986.

Awami National Party Ameer Haider Khan Hoti also condemned the ruling PTI and said that about 80 years ago, Bacha Khan had started a non-violent struggle for his nation's rights but he was termed as a traitor. Hoti declared that terrorism was "imposed upon the Pakhtun people" saying, "Pakhtun people were the ones who were killed and were defamed as well". He added that there were "conspiracies" to lead Afghan peace talks towards failure and efforts to "create misunderstandings between Afghanistan and Pakistan".

"I want to say that this is not our fight alone, this is of all of Pakistan's," he said. Hoti urged PDM leaders to stand by the Pakhtun people and vowed that he would continue to stand by the alliance for the "supremacy of the Parliament and Constitution and the respect for vote". (ANI)

