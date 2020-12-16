Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia registers 26,509 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 26,509 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 26,689 the day before, bringing the total to 2,734,454, the federal response centre said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 14:03 IST
Russia registers 26,509 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 26,509 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 26,689 the day before, bringing the total to 2,734,454, the federal response centre said on Wednesday. "Over the past day, 26,509 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 4,715 cases (17.8 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 2,734,454, with the rate of increase at 1 per cent.

Moscow has confirmed 5,028 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 5,418 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,758 cases, down from 3,765 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,477 new cases, up from 1,392 the day before. The response centre reported 596 coronavirus fatalities, up from 577 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 48,564.

Total recoveries count 2,176,100 after 26,490 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 24,813 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Russian, Chinese intelligence targeting Norwegian oil secrets -report

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu refers to media reports on demands of agitating farmers

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today expressed the hope that a reasonable solution will be found on the issues raised by the agitating farmers since both the government and the farmers are willing to talk to each other....

Motor racing-Tsunoda to drive with F1's AlphaTauri in 2021

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Formula Ones Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2021, replacing Daniil Kvyat, the team announced on Wednesday. Tsunoda finished third in this seasons Formula Two Championship with Carlin, claiming seven podiu...

Euro zone economy exceeded expectations in Dec but still shrank -PMI

Euro zone economic performance far exceeded expectations this month - although it still contracted slightly - as a second wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns had less of an impact than earlier in the year, a survey showed. ...

Fluidra sees further sales growth in 2021 after boom year for pools

After a boom year for the swimming pool industry, Spains Fluidra expects sales to slow slightly in 2021, but still grow more than 5 as the cocooning-at-home trend prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic is sustained.Chief Executive Officer Bruce ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020