Jaishankar congratulates Bangladesh on Vijay Diwas

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday congratulated Bangladesh on the occasion of Vijay Diwas (Victory Day), which marks the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan almost 50 years ago.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:01 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday congratulated Bangladesh on the occasion of Vijay Diwas (Victory Day), which marks the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan almost 50 years ago. Taking to Twitter, the minister said Bangladesh's struggle and sacrifice will continue to be an inspiration for the people who are fighting oppression and genocide.

"Extend my warmest congratulations to the Government and people of Bangladesh on Bijoy Dibosh. Led by Bangabandhu, Bangladesh's historic struggle and sacrifice will continue to be an inspiration for those fighting oppression and genocide," tweeted Jaishankar. Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the unwavering courage of the Indian armed forces on the occasion. The Prime Minister said the unwavering courage of armed forces resulted in a decisive victory for India in the 1971 war.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army. After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces, which also comprised Indian Army personnel. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

