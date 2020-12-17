Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh pillar of 'Neighbourhood First' policy, deepening relations between us top priority: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that ever since taking office, it has been his priority to strengthen and deepen the relationship between India and Bangladesh and pointed out that the nation is a significant pillar of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 11:49 IST
Bangladesh pillar of 'Neighbourhood First' policy, deepening relations between us top priority: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina at a virtual summit on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that ever since taking office, it has been his priority to strengthen and deepen the relationship between India and Bangladesh and pointed out that the nation is a significant pillar of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy. "Bangladesh is a significant pillar of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy. To strengthen and deepen our relations with Bangladesh has been a priority for me since the first day. It is true that because of the pandemic, this year has been challenging but in these challenging times, the relations between the two countries, have seen immense cooperation," PM Modi said at a virtual summit with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.

The summit is being held a day after Vijay Diwas, marking India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. "It is an honour for us to celebrate Bangladesh's victory against the anti-liberation forces with you. When Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of Independence, I would want to pay tribute to the martyrs of both nations, who sacrificed their lives," PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked the Bangladeshi Prime Minister for inviting him for a visit to the nation next year where he said that "it would be an honour" to pay tribute "to the martyrs". India and Bangladesh have continued to maintain regular exchanges at the highest level with Bangladesh Prime Minister paying an official visit to India in October 2019.

Prime Minister Modi had delivered a video message on the historic occasion of Mujib Borsho in March 2020. Both leaders have remained in regular touch during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bangladesh is commemorating the year 2020 as Mujib Borsho - the birth centenary of the father of the nation of Bangladesh - Sheikh Mujibur Rahman popularly known as Bangabandhu. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Has Governor of West Bengal become Election Commissioner of India?' asks Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar assured the people of the state that 2021 Assembly elections will be free, fair and fearless, Communist Party of India Marxist leader Brinda Karat on Thursday asked if the Gove...

Ex-BJP MP Satyadev Singh dies at hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Former BJP MP and senior party leader Satyadev Singh, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, died during treatment at a hospital in Gurgaon, his family said on Thursday. Singh, 75, breathed his last on Wednesday night.After testing negat...

On International Tea Day, Teamonk Global Reiterates its Commitment to Premium Teas that Promotes Health and Wellness

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoir Dr. Madhu Katikneni, a prominent endocrinologist based in Washington DC Member of the Public Health Policy Committee joins Teamonk as Advisor and Investor on Board Recently introduced an ayurvedic range ...

Odisha reports 351 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 351 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Odisha on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday. With 358 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged patients has increased to 3,20,2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020