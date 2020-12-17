Modi, Hasina highlight need for repatriation of displaced Rohingyas: MEA

India and Bangladesh, during a virtual summit, highlighted the need for safe, early and sustainable repatriation of displaced persons from Rakhine state back to Myanmar, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. The virtual summit was held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.

Addressing a briefing, Smita Pant, Joint Secretary, Bangladesh-Myanmar, MEA, said it was a very "fruitful summit" that included the inauguration of "significant projects and detailed discussions" in all areas of cooperation. "At the bilateral summit, both sides agreed and highlighted the need for safe early and sustainable repatriation of displaced persons from Rakhine state back to Myanmar. We also appreciate and understand the humanitarian burden being faced by Bangladesh while hosting one million displaced persons," she added.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the generosity of Bangladesh in sheltering and providing humanitarian assistance to the 1.1 million forcibly displaced persons from the Rakhine state of Myanmar, according to a joint statement. Hasina, meanwhile, expressed Bangladesh's expectation to see India assist in the repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas back to Myanmar, it added.

Pant sad that PM Modi has accepted Hasina's invitation to visit Bangladesh on March 26, 2021. Chilahati-Haldibari rail link was among the important projects inaugurated during the summit. (ANI)