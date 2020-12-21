Left Menu
MEA to organise virtual conference on media, entertainment partnerships ahead of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas

Ahead of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, also known as the Indian Diaspora Day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will organise a virtual conference titled 'Forging Media and Entertainment Partnerships to showcase India@75' on December 22.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 23:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, also known as the Indian Diaspora Day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will organise a virtual conference titled 'Forging Media and Entertainment Partnerships to showcase India@75' on December 22. According to a release, this event is one of the five conferences to be held ahead of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, and will bring prominent members of the Indian diaspora in the field of media and entertainment to deliberate on the theme of the conference.

The conference will be chaired by External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and will be held in the panel discussion format, with six eminent panelists from around the world will be participating in these discussions. The event will be live-streamed on social media platforms of the MEA.

The Pravasi Bhartiya Divas is celebrated every year to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of India. It is celebrated in India on January 9 since it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, returned to India from South Africa, led India's freedom struggle and changed the lives of Indians forever. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

