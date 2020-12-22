Left Menu
Trump supporters to hold 'second inauguration' for him on Jan 20

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:44 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of President Donald Trump supporters are planning a virtual "second inauguration" for the outgoing US President, the same day as President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. More than 60,000 people have indicated on Facebook that they plan to attend the event being billed as "Donald J. Trump 2nd Presidential Inauguration Ceremony," The Hill reported.

"Disclaimer: We are a grassroots collection of private individuals 325,000 strong, showing our support for President Donald J. Trump. We have no affiliation with any formal organization," the page's description read, as quoted by The Hill. Facebook also added a disclaimer to the page that read, "Joe Biden is the President-elect. He will be inaugurated as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021."

The event is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. EST on January 20, around the time of Biden's swearing-in, and the 'second inauguration' would be hosted by Ilir Chami and Evi Kokalari, who was reportedly part of Trump's 2020 campaign. Kokalari reposted Facebook's disclaimer and wrote, "Our voting rights are under attack! So is our freedom of speech! And FB's disclaimer on this post proves just that."

Trump is yet to concede the race to Joe Biden despite the electoral college certifying the former Vice President as the 46th President of the United States. Following a series of legal defeats, the US President has refocused his efforts on pressing state lawmakers to replace Biden electors with those who support him and urging members of Congress to decline to certify the election results in January.

The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232. The US Congress will certify the results on January 6. (ANI)

