Toronto Police says no foul play in death of activist Karima Baloch

The Toronto Police on Tuesday said that its officers have determined that the death of Baloch activist Karima Baloch is a non-criminal death and no foul play has been reported.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 23-12-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:28 IST
Activist Karima Baloch. Image Credit: ANI

The Toronto Police on Tuesday said that its officers have determined that the death of Baloch activist Karima Baloch is a non-criminal death and no foul play has been reported. "The Toronto Police Service is aware of the heightened community and media interest surrounding a missing person investigation. Earlier today, we confirmed a 37-year-old woman was sadly located deceased on Monday, December 21, 2020," the Toronto Police wrote in a tweet.

"The circumstances have been investigated and officers have determined this to be a non-criminal death and no foul play is suspected," a subsequent tweet from the city police read. The family has been informed regarding the same, the subsequent tweet read.

However social media was quick to attack the Toronto Police as to how come foul play "has been immediately ruled out" within hours of the incident and has called the investigation as fake. "How come foul play has been ruled out immediately within hours of this incident? What kinda police work TPS does? How confident is the service on these initial findings given that the victim has repeatedly received threats to her life?" one of the Twitter users wrote.

Another user, while echoing the same sentiment, called the investigation by the Toronto Police fake and accused the police department of partnering with terrorists. "Don't deceive the world. As per your fake investigation, you seem the partner of terrorists. You the police are also suspected to be involved In the brutal murder of the great leader. You are gonna pay what you did to a great leader," the user tweeted. Karima Baloch, an activist, who had been vocal about Pakistan Army and government atrocities in Balochistan, was found dead in Toronto, Canada, according to Balochistan Post.

Karima was a Canadian refugee and named as one of the world's 100 most "inspirational and influential" women in 2016 by the BBC. She had gone missing on Sunday and was last seen at approximately 3 pm on the same day. Toronto Police had requested public assistance in locating her. However, now her family has confirmed that Karima's body has been found.

Balochistan is a restive province where the Pakistani military is accused of indulging in gross human rights violations including abducting and killing of innocents. Resource-rich Balochistan has been gripped by an insurgency for more than 15 years. The family members and relatives of Baloch political leaders and workers had always faced state brutalities and barbarism in Balochistan.

There have been several instances where Pakistani security forces conduct operations on individual households, physically assault innocent women and children, and rely on extrajudicial death squads to subjugate Baloch civilians. Thousands of Baloch political activists in order to avoid persecution escaped from Balochistan and are compelled to seek asylum in European counties; journalists and human rights activists are among these asylum seekers. (ANI)

