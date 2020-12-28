Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Trump must start thinking about Georgia, rather than overturning election'

In an appeal to US President Donald Trump to focus on the Senate races in Georgia rather than trying to overturn the result of the Presidential election, New York Post in an editorial has urged the president to end " this dark charade."

ANI | New York | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:21 IST
'Trump must start thinking about Georgia, rather than overturning election'
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

In an appeal to US President Donald Trump to focus on the Senate races in Georgia rather than trying to overturn the result of the Presidential election, New York Post in an editorial has urged the president to end " this dark charade." "Mr President, it's time to end this dark charade. We're one week away from an enormously important moment for the next four years of our country. On January 5, two runoff races in Georgia will determine which party will control the Senate -- whether Joe Biden will have a rubber stamp or a much-needed check on his agenda," the editorial from New York Post read.

The editorial further went on to accuse Trump of being obsessed with the "next day" January 6 when the US Congress will certify the Electoral College votes adding that the President was cheering for an "undemocratic coup". "You have tweeted that, as long as Republicans have "courage," they can overturn the results and give you four more years in office. In other words, you're cheering for an undemocratic coup... You had every right to investigate the election. But let's be clear: Those efforts have found nothing," the editorial read further.

Stop thinking about Jan. 6. Start thinking about Jan. 5. The editorial stated that if Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler win, they will prevent (President-elect Joe) Biden from rolling back what "you have accomplished".

"A Republican Senate can pressure Biden against returning to the old, failed Iran deal, can stop him from throwing open our southern border, will prevent him from packing the court," it added. The New York Post editorial argued that if Republicans fail to retain control of the Senate, Trump would leave his party out of power. "If Georgia falls, all that is threatened. You will leave your party out of power, less likely to listen to what you have to say or to capitalize on your successes, such as expanding the Hispanic voting bloc for the GOP (the Republican Party)," it said.

It argued that securing the Senate means securing 'your' (Trump's) legacy. "You should use your considerable charm and influence to support the Georgia candidates, mobilizing your voters for them. Focus on their success, not your own grievances, as we head into the final week," the editorial read further.

According to The Hill, Senators Kelly Loeffler (Republican--Georgia) and David Perdue (Republican-Georgia) are running to keep their Senate seats against Democratic contenders Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The races moved to a runoff after no candidate in either race earned a majority of votes in November. If either Republican wins, the GOP will retain control of the Senate. But if both Democrats win, the Senate will be split 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris becoming the tie-breaking vote. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor wanted in cash-for-job scam surrenders in Dibrugarh

A doctor of Assam Medical College Hospital AMCH, Ajanta Hazarika, wanted on the basis of a complaint accusing her of promising jobs in lieu of money surrendered before the chief judicial magistrates court here on Monday. She had been abscon...

India is at forefront of fighting money laundering, says Suresh Prabhu

India is the forefront of fighthing the menace of money laundering, which has a direct link with terrorism, Indias Sherpa to G20 and G7 Suresh Prabhu said on Monday. Addressing a virtual AMLCFT Conference 2020, Prabhu said that criminally-m...

Iggy Azalea to give ex Playboi Carti another chance for their son

Australia-born rapper and songwriter Amethyst Amelia Kelly, professionally known by her stage name Iggy Azalea, has said that she is giving her ex Playboi Carti another chance to do things right with their baby son Onyx. The 30-year-old rap...

Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Russias Foreign Ministry on Monday expelled a Bulgarian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Sofia.The ministry said in a statement it had summoned Bulgarias ambassador to inform him that Lieutenant Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020