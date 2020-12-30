Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa: "We want tariffs to be a tool for industrial development," says AfCTA Secretariat

“It’s going to take us a very long time. If you don’t have the roads, if you don’t have the right equipment for customs authorities at the border to facilitate the fast and efficient transit of goods . . . if you don’t have the infrastructure, both hard and soft, it reduces the meaningfulness of this agreement."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 13:07 IST
South Africa: "We want tariffs to be a tool for industrial development," says AfCTA Secretariat
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@AfCFTA)

To stimulate fast and efficient trade Africa will need the right gear for customs authorities at the border for full execution of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) which is going into effect on 1 January, according to a report by Nairametrics.

Reportedly disclosed by the Secretary-General of AfCFTA Secretariat, Wamkele Mene, the execution will take a long time to attain its full meaning.

Even though the agreement has been agreed upon by 33 nations, several still lack the infrastructure and customs to implement the continental free trade said Mene.

He mentioned, "it's going to take us a very long time. If you don't have the roads, if you don't have the right equipment for customs authorities at the border to facilitate the fast and efficient transit of goods . . . if you don't have the infrastructure, both hard and soft, it reduces the meaningfulness of this agreement".

However, the aim of the agreement as said by Meme is to eradicate the "colonial commodity export economic model" from Africa and to boost the tools for industrial development by using the tariff.

Mene said, "we want to move Africa away from this colonial economic model of perpetually being an exporter of primary commodities for processing elsewhere. We want to stop approaching tariffs as a tool for revenue. We want tariffs to be a tool for industrial development."

He mentioned that the bureaucratic challenges in Africa would hinder tariff-free trade, mentioning Ethiopia's decision of banning foreign investors from the country's financial services, contravening the rules of AfCFTA.

I'm not saying countries must rush to dispute settlement. All I'm saying is that, if they do, the jurisprudence will bring clarity to the body of trade law that we've developed in the form of this agreement," Mene said.

He further cautioned that several losers have been created by AfCFTA and not enough winners, due to which there could be a backlash to free trade in Africa.

"Often in trade agreements the big winners are the already industrialised countries and the big corporations who can access the new markets literally overnight," Mene said.

He also mentioned that AfreximBank is functioning to implement a continental trading platform to allow smaller businesses to trade efficiently in Africa without currency difficulties.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for trying to extort bank manager using her morphed photos

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a bank manager after threatening to post her morphed obscene pictures on social media, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Sumit Jha, a reside...

Soccer-Derby starting to believe in themselves, says Rooney

Derby Countys 4-0 thrashing of Birmingham City on Tuesday not only lifted them out of the Championships bottom three, for caretaker manager Wayne Rooney it was a sign the players are starting to believe in themselves. Player-coach Rooney wa...

Registrations commence for media desirous of attending 51st IFFI

Registrations have commenced for media delegates desirous of attending the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India, being held in Goa during between January 16 24, 2021.Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 51st IFFI w...

Israel gives Pollard, its former spy in U.S., warm but low-key homecoming

A former U.S. Navy analyst who served 30 years in prison for spying on behalf of Israel emigrated there on Wednesday to a warm but low-key welcome by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Jonathan Pollards case put a rare strain on U.S.-Israel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020