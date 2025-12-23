Left Menu

Lyle Foster's Spectacular Goal Leads South Africa to Historic Victory

South Africa clinched a thrilling 2-1 victory over Angola in their Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener, thanks to Lyle Foster's outstanding long-range goal. Despite some disallowed opportunities and intense moments, South Africa secured their first opening match win at continental finals in 21 years.

23-12-2025
Lyle Foster delivered an extraordinary winner from outside the box, propelling South Africa to a 2-1 triumph over Angola in their Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener in Marrakech. This marked South Africa's first successful opening game at the tournament in over two decades.

South Africa showcased an impressive performance with one goal disallowed and a close call hitting the crossbar. Angola posed their challenges, but ultimately South Africa emerged worthy victors. They initially took the lead through Oswin Appollis' skillful maneuver inside the box, although Angola equalized before halftime courtesy of Show's clever touch on Fredy's free kick.

Foster's decisive moment came in the 79th minute with a stunning strike, sealing a promising start for the bronze medallists and setting them on a path for the knockout rounds. Under Belgian coach Hugo Broos, South Africa displayed determination against tournament contenders, despite lacking top European league players, showcasing their strength as a cohesive unit.

