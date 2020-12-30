Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia reports 8,002 new COVID-19 cases, 241 deaths

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,002 in the past 24 hours to 735,124, with the death toll adding by 241 to 21,944, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:55 IST
Indonesia reports 8,002 new COVID-19 cases, 241 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,002 in the past 24 hours to 735,124, with the death toll adding by 241 to 21,944, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. According to the ministry, 6,958 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 603,741.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,053 new cases, West Java 1,233, Central Java 951, East Java 896, and South Sulawesi 538.

No new coronavirus infections were reported in Maluku province in the past day. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League: Hotspur's clash against Fulham postponed due to coronavirus

Tottenham Hotspurs encounter against Fulham has been postponed as the latter reported a number of positive cases for the coronavirus in the latest round of tests. The fixture was scheduled to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednes...

Soccer-Everton's home games pushed behind closed doors

Everton and Liverpool will have to host home games behind closed doors again after the Liverpool City Region was placed into Tier 3 of Britains COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. Both Merseyside clubs were among the few top-flight teams th...

RSS leader calls on Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 PTI RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan this evening. Raj Bhavan sources said it was a personal visit.The RSS leader had inaugurated the Kesari Media Studies and ...

Assam assembly passes Bill to clear industrial applications quickly

The Assam assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill which seeks to speed up the process of clearing proposals for setting up new industries and renewing applications of existing ones in the state. The House unanimously passed The Assam Ease of Do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020