Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Indonesia to roll out mass vaccination next week, President to get first shot

Indonesia will start mass COVID-19 vaccination on January 13 and President Joko Wododo will be the first person to get the vaccine shot, said Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin on Tuesday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:30 IST
COVID-19: Indonesia to roll out mass vaccination next week, President to get first shot
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia will start mass COVID-19 vaccination on January 13 and President Joko Wododo will be the first person to get the vaccine shot, said Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin on Tuesday. Anadolu news agency quoted Sadikin as saying that the vaccine campaign will start on January 13 and all Cabinet members and high-ranking officials will receive the jab after the president.

He further said that three groups will be prioritised in the campaign -- central and local government officials, members of health professionals' associations and religious leaders. The campaign will be divided into two phases, considering there could be side effects such as soreness and fever, Anadolu reported.

The government plans to vaccinate 181.5 million of its population within 15 months to achieve herd immunity. Anadolu news agency further reported that though three million doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine have reached the country, the process will only start after a go-ahead for emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Less infectious variant of bird flu detected in Rajasthan's Kota, Baran districts

After bird flu was confirmed in samples of carcasses sent from Jhalawar, avian influenza subtype H5N8, which experts said is less infectious than H5N1 virus, has been detected in Rajasthans Kota and Baran districts. The state on Tuesday rep...

Honda halts UK car output on Tuesday and Wednesday due to supply delays

Japanese carmaker Honda said it was halting output at its British factory on Tuesday and Wednesday due to global supply delays. Honda suspended output for a few days in December as some British ports struggled to cope with demand caused by ...

Crematorium roof collapse: NSA to be slapped against accused; NHRC seeks report within 4 weeks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday told officials to invoke the stringent National Security Act over the roof collapse in Ghaziabad that killed 24 people as the NHRC sought a report from the state government over the in...

Shashi Tharoor backs Kamal Haasan's idea to pay women for housework, Kangana opposes

Actor-politician Kamal Haasans backing for payment to homemakers in his party manifesto sparked a debate between Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday with the former all for it and the latter declaring the two lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021