Congress certifies Biden's victory; Trump pledges 'peaceful and orderly transition'

Congress on early Thursday (local time) accepted the Electoral College result that confirmed President-Elect Joe Biden's win and cleared his way to become the 46th President of the United States (POTUS).

Updated: 07-01-2021
Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress early Thursday (local time) accepted the results of the Electoral College, which confirmed Joe Biden's win and cleared his way to become the 46th President of the United States. Congress finished counting the votes in the early hours of Thursday after a chaotic day, which saw a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters breach Capitol Hill, forcing an evacuation of the building.

Congress later reconvened and despite disruption and objections from Republicans to election results from Arizona and Pennsylvania, members from both chambers were able to certify the electoral college victory of Biden as the next US President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President in the November 3 election. With this Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated as President of the US on January 20.

Meanwhile, Trump pledged a peaceful and orderly transition after Congress affirmed Biden's win. He, however, continued to "totally disagree with the outcome of the election." "While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!" he said in a statement tweeted by the White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

Trump supporters had on Wednesday (local time) breached the Capitol after he told protestors to repeat his false claim that he won the US election in November. The protest later turned into riots. According to US police at least four people, including an Air Force veteran were killed amidst the chaos. (ANI)

