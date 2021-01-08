Left Menu
Activist calls on European leaders to pay attention to Pak army's threat to J-K diaspora

Days after the mysterious death of activist Karima Baloch, the National Equality Party Jammu Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan and Ladakh (NEP JKGBL) has called on European leaders to pay immediate attention to the threat faced by Pakistani diaspora residing in the continent from the Pakistani Army.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:49 IST
Sajjad Raja, Chairman of the National Equality Party JKGBL (File photograph). Image Credit: ANI

The NEP-JKGBL also called on the European authorities to look into the threats being faced by the Jammu and Kashmir diaspora residing in Europe.

In order to draw the attention of European officials, a virtual conference would take place on Thursday (UK time) to highlight the security concerns of the diaspora who are a victim of the atrocities inflicted by Pakistani officials. "On Thursday, January 7, a Zoom virtual conference will be held on the subject of Safety and Security Issues of Pakistani, Jammu and Kashmiri diaspora," a tweet from NEP-JKGBL chairman Sajjad Raja read.

In an earlier tweet, he wrote about the lack of law and order in Pakistan and how there is no accountability over the crimes faced by the minority community existing in that country. "This is Pakistan. No law, no accountability. People's lives and properties are at the mercy of the police and agencies. How can the people of Jammu & Kashmir accede to such a lawless country where there isn't any respect for basic human rights? We shall never let our people in this hellfire," he wrote further.

This comes after Karima Baloch, a prominent Baloch activist, went missing in December and her body was found a day later in Toronto. The Baloch activists' death has also sparked protests across Europe and North America. The Baloch diaspora took to the streets in Toronto, Berlin and Netherlands calling on the Canadian government to investigate her death.

Baloch had campaigned against the disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province of Pakistan. Requesting the United Nations to intervene, Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) in a letter has said Pakistan has "responded violently to the genuine demands of the Baloch people."

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Naseer Dashti, BHRC executive president, wrote, "Her family and political friends believe that Pakistani secret agencies are involved in the death of Karima Mehrab and have rejected the initial report of the Toronto police." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

