Reddit Bans forum on Trump

Reddit has banned a forum dedicated to supporting and promoting Donald Trump citing "repeated policy violations in recent days regarding the violence at the US Capitol."

ANI | New York | Updated: 09-01-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 13:09 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Reddit has banned a forum dedicated to supporting and promoting Donald Trump citing "repeated policy violations in recent days regarding the violence at the US Capitol." The social news and message board site banned the subreddit group "r/DonaldTrump," a forum whose members glorified and incited Wednesday's Capitol Hill violence, the New York Times reported.

Those visiting the subreddit on Friday (local time) were met with a message saying: "This community was banned due to a violation of Reddit's rules against inciting violence," with a link to the rules. The subreddit had over 52,000 subscribers, and prominently featured a link to the now-disabled website trumpmarch.com, featuring an image of Trump as Uncle Sam and saying "POTUS wants you in D.C. on 1/06/21."

"Do not post content that encourages, glorifies, incites or calls for violence or physical harm against an individual or a group of people," the social news site warned. The removal is the latest in a series of actions by several tech platforms following the riot by pro-Trump supporters in the Capitol on Wednesday.

Twitter put a temporary ban on his account before reinstating it on Thursday and then later on Friday permanently suspending the @realDonaldTrump account. It also suspended Trump's campaign account @TeamTrump for violating rules of the social media platform. Twitter also struck down several tweets posted on the official POTUS (President of the United States account. Facebook and instagram have banned Donald Trump from using the platform for the remainder of his term as US President. Gaming platform Twitch and multimedia messaging app Snapchat too have disabled Trump's accounts.

Several other digital platforms, like YouTube etc have imposed restrictions on him using their platforms. A belligerent Trump also said that he will look at "building out our own platform in the near future". The last tweet by Trump before his account was shut down was that said he would not be attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November 3 presidential elections.

