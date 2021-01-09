Left Menu
Bangladesh reported 692 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths on Saturday, bringing its total tally to 521,382 with 7,756 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:46 IST
Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 521,382, death toll reaches 7,756
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 692 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths on Saturday, bringing its total tally to 521,382 with 7,756 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 12,908 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 466,064 including 785 new recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic on Saturday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.49 percent and recovery rate is 89.39 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

