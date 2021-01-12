Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19, blames Republicans who refused to wear masks during Capitol riots

Pramila Jayapal, a member of the US House of Representatives said she contracted coronavirus after being huddled together during last week's Capitol riots with several Republican colleagues who "cruelly refused to wear a mask".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:50 IST
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19, blames Republicans who refused to wear masks during Capitol riots
Pramila Jayapal, a member of US House of Representatives,. Image Credit: ANI

Pramila Jayapal, a member of the US House of Representatives said she contracted coronavirus after being huddled together during last week's Capitol riots with several Republican colleagues who "cruelly refused to wear a mask". "I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one," Jayapal said in a post on her official Twitter account.

Earlier on Monday, US Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman said that she also contracted COVID-19 following possible exposure during the lockdown in the Capitol, Sputnik reported. Jayapal, who is a member of the Democratic Party, called for actions against congressmen who refuse to wear a mask in the Capitol.

"Any Member who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy. I'm calling for every single Member who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol to be fined and removed from the floor by the Sergeant at Arms," she said in a post on Twitter. It is unclear whether the two congresswomen were in the same room.

Members of the House of Representatives and their staff received a memo from the attending physician on Sunday morning that said "many" of them "may have been exposed" to the coronavirus during the last week's riots in the Capitol. A chaotic and violent scene erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police.

The riots erupted when Congress was in session. The members and the staff were evacuated to secure locations as supporters of President Trump breached the Capitol and ransacked offices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN agencies and partners establish global Ebola vaccine stockpile

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness, with fatality rates varying from 25 per cent to 90 per cent. Thousands of people have lost their lives to the disease, since the virus was first discovered in 1976. This vaccine is ...

Bird flu: Centre asks states to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits

The Centre on Tuesday said it has issued advisories to states regarding testing protocols for bird flu and also asked them to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations.Till Monday, bird flu outbre...

Cricket-Woakes rues missed opportunity to push for test start v Sri Lanka

England seamer Chris Woakes was relieved to be out of his Sri Lanka hotel room after spending seven days in isolation but said he was unlikely to play in the first test that starts in Galle on Thursday. With all-rounder Ben Stokes not avail...

Lithuanian parliament moves online as coronavirus bites

Lithuanias parliament held its first sitting online on Tuesday as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.The Baltic nation of 2.8 million people had the highest rate of infections in the 27-member European Union in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021