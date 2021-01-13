Left Menu
US State Department cancels all scheduled trips amid presidential transition

The US State Department has cancelled all planned travels scheduled for this week, including Secretary of State Michael Pompeo's visit to Europe, as it carried out work related to transition for the incoming administration of Joe Biden.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 08:50 IST
US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. Image Credit: ANI

The US State Department has cancelled all planned travels scheduled for this week, including Secretary of State Michael Pompeo's visit to Europe, as it carried out work related to transition for the incoming administration of Joe Biden. In an official statement, Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said, "We are expecting shortly a plan from the incoming administration identifying the career officials who will remain in positions of responsibility on an acting basis until the Senate confirmation process is complete for incoming officials."

"As a result, we are cancelling all planned travel this week, including the Secretary's trip to Europe," she added. Earlier, President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Washington DC ahead of Biden's inauguration on January 20.

The declaration of emergency comes after riots broke out at the US Capitol where pro-Trump supporters wreaked havoc on January 6. At least five people died as a result of the chaos, including a US Capitol Police officer. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned about armed protests being planned in all 50 US state capitals, including the US Capitol building, in the final days leading up to Biden's inauguration, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

