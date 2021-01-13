Trump not considering resignation, despite House vote on impeachment

Left Menu
US President Donald Trump is not considering resigning, a source said on Monday citing that "he won't do that" despite the House of Representatives expected to vote on impeaching the President on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:42 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump is not considering resigning, a source said on Monday citing that "he won't do that" despite the House of Representatives expected to vote on impeaching the President on Wednesday. According to CNN, a senior White House adviser said that "resignation means admitting failure. So, no" adding that the current thinking is the US Senate does not have enough time to convict Trump. So the President can make it to the end of his term without that kind of humiliation.

"We will get through the 20th and move on," the adviser told CNN. "The President doesn't look at numbers, he looks at names," the source said also describing him as "sullen" since the riots at Capitol Hill happened.

The American media outlet reported that Trump is expected to fly to his vacation home at Mar-a-Lago, Florida on January 19. The source believes "he's [Trump] going to be quiet for a while" and watch "the show" with the new President-elect Joe Biden-led administration. Vice President Mike Pence, on Monday, in a letter to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said that he would reject the call to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump.

On January 6, a group of Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election.

The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office. (ANI)

