Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM greets Tamil diaspora on Pongal

On the auspicious occasion of Pongal, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (local time) extended greetings to the Tamil diaspora in the country and around the world saying that there is much to celebrate and look forward to.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-01-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 09:05 IST
UK PM greets Tamil diaspora on Pongal
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On the auspicious occasion of Pongal, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (local time) extended greetings to the Tamil diaspora in the country and around the world saying that there is much to celebrate and look forward to. "To our fantastic British Tamil community, and to Tamils around the world, I wish you a very happy Thai Pongal. And as you gather together with your family and friends, I believe there is so much to celebrate and to look forward to," Johnson said in a video message on Twitter.

"Not least the delicious rice pudding -- Pongal -- which I hope all of you will be enjoying very shortly. Of course, traditionally this day of worship celebrates the arrival of the harvest," he added. Showing gratitude to the Tamil community for its contribution towards the UK society, Johnson highlighted the efforts taken by the diaspora that range from building businesses to boost the country's economy, teaching children in schools, treating patients in the National Health Service and caring for the vulnerable people.

"Your fantastic contribution makes a real difference. And it will be incredibly important - as we continue to forge ahead with our plans to make this country the greatest place on earth to live, work, raise a family," the Prime Minister said. Johnson wished happiness, joy and prosperity for the Tamil community. "So let me say an enormous thank you to our wonderful Tamil community and wish you every enjoyment of the festivities today and over the coming days. And may your year ahead be just as overflowing with happiness, joy and prosperity as that traditional pot of sweet Pongal."

The festival of Pongal marks the end of the winter and beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated with great pomp and show across India with varying names, Makar Sankranti, Yellu Amavasya, Bhogi, etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UKs David Attenborough receives COVID-19 vaccineBritish naturalist David Attenborough, 94, has received a vaccination against COVID-19, his spokesman said on Tuesday, the latest well-kno...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. New York pleads for more COVID-19 vaccine as daily U.S. death toll hits recordAs the United States recorded its highest single-day death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly ...

Thailand reports 271 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Thailand on Thursday confirmed 271 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of reported infections to 11,262 since it detected its first case a year ago.There were two additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 69. Twelve of the n...

S.Korea court upholds jail for ex-president Park, clearing way for chance of a pardon

South Koreas top court upheld on Thursday a 20-year jail sentence for former President Park Geun-hye on graft charges that led to her downfall, bringing an end to the legal process and so for the first time raising the possibility of a pard...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021