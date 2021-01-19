New York COVID-19 test positivity rate down to 8.29 pc

Left Menu
New York City's COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went down to 8.29 percent, compared with 8.6 percent two days earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Monday. He did not announce such a rate on Sunday.

ANI | New York | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:47 IST
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. Image Credit: ANI

New York [US], January 19 (ANI/Xinhua): New York City's COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went down to 8.29 percent, compared with 8.6 percent two days earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Monday. He did not announce such a rate on Sunday. Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 281 new hospital admissions and 4,519 new cases of the coronavirus, adding that "We are not out of the woods yet. Keep wearing your masks. Keep social distancing. We will win this fight."

Beginning this week, seniors age 65 or older who are unable to make their own arrangements and need transportation to and from a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can sign up for transportation through the city. "We are moving heaven and earth to get our senior neighbors vaccinated," said the mayor on Sunday. "Now, seniors who need a ride to an appointment will get one, ensuring our vaccines go to those who need them most."

As of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus deaths added up to 25,970; the confirmed cases topped 500,000 to reach 514,678 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor's office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Xinhua)

