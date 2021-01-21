Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden's first foreign leader call will be to Trudeau: White House

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first foreign leader to receive a call from newly sworn-in US President Joe Biden, announced the White House on Wednesday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:28 IST
Biden's first foreign leader call will be to Trudeau: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first foreign leader to receive a call from newly sworn-in US President Joe Biden, announced the White House on Wednesday (local time). The call will likely take place on Friday to establish a rapport and discuss the Biden administration's plans to reject the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would transport fuel from Canada's oil sands to Nebraska, informed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki while holding the Biden administration's first press briefing.

"His first foreign leader call would be on Friday with Justin Trudeau. I expect they will certainly discuss the important relationship with Canada and his decision of Keystone XL pipeline," she said. "His early calls will be with partners and allies," Psaki said.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have an all-female White House senior communications team. Psaki was also a State Department spokesperson during the Obama administration and previously served as deputy White House communications director and deputy White House press secretary.

Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that revokes a key permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, hours after taking office as the 46th commander-in-chief. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is "disappointed" to see Biden sign an executive order revoking the Keystone XL oil pipeline's permit.

"Earlier today, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America. While we welcome the President's commitment to fight climate change, we are disappointed but acknowledge the President's decision to fulfill his election campaign promise on Keystone XL," Trudeau said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Antidepressants ineffectual for back pain and osteoarthritis

A study published by the British Medical Journal BMJ provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions. The findings, based on mod...

Vaccines become latest frontline in China's campaign to win hearts of Taiwanese

Beijing is touting a state programme that gives Taiwanese in China priority for COVID-19 vaccines, prompting concern within Taiwans government which sees it as the latest Chinese tool to win over the islands population.China, which claims T...

Large number of beneficiaries avail benefits of recently launched SEHAT scheme in J-K's Anantnag

Underprivileged patients in South Kashmirs Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, IN A STATEMENT We have a common investment in the international rules-based ord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021