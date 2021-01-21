Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden halts US withdrawal from WHO

Hours after being sworn in, President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) informed United Nations Director-General Antonio Guterres about the US' decision to re-join the World Health Organisation.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 09:02 IST
Biden halts US withdrawal from WHO
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

Hours after being sworn in, President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) informed United Nations Director-General Antonio Guterres about the US' decision to re-join the World Health Organisation. Walking back on the former administration's plan to withdraw the US from the WHO, Biden said: "This letter constitutes a retraction by the Government of the United States of the letter dated July 6, 2020, notifying you that the Government of the United States intended to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), effective July 6, 2021. The United States intends to remain a member of the World Health Organization."

In the letter, the President said that the US will be part of WHO's fight against the coronavirus."The WHO plays a crucial role in the world's fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as well as countless other threats to global health and health security. The United States will continue to be a full participant and a global leader in confronting such threats and advancing global health and health security," he said. Former President Donald Trump had in July last year pulled out the US from the WHO after criticising the body for covering up the outbreak of COVID-19, which emerged in China in 2019. The US had also backed out of a joint global effort led by the WHO to develop, manufacture and distribute a vaccine to cure coronavirus. The decision would have come into effect from July 6 this year.

Besides retracting from WHO, Biden has also taken the decision to re-join the Paris Agreement, from which Trump had pulled out in November last year. Hours after taking the office, Biden on Wednesday signed 17 executive orders memorandums and proclamations including ending the Muslim travel ban. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ADB appoints Suzanne Gaboury as DG of Private Sector Operations Department

The Asian Development Bank ADB has appointed Ms Suzanne Gaboury as Director-General of its Private Sector Operations Department. Ms Gaboury assumed office in early January.Before joining ADB, Ms Gaboury was Chief Investment Officer at FinDe...

Departing U.S. FCC chair warns of threats to telecoms from China

Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission FCC chairman Ajit Pai said potential Chinese espionage and threats to U.S. telecommunications networks and internet freedom are the biggest national security issue that regulators will face in...

IAEA helps Lao PDR to increase rice yields using stable isotope techniques

Rice, the main staple crop in the Lao Peoples Democratic Republic PDR, is key to food security and employment. Over 80 per cent of the countrys farmers grow rice, which takes up about 60 per cent of the cultivated area in the country. Howev...

BOJ lifts next year's growth forecast, saves ammunition as virus risks linger

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and revised up its economic forecast for next fiscal year, signalling that it has delivered sufficient stimulus for now to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.But the central...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021