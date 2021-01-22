India, China agree to hold next round of senior commander-level meeting soon: MEA
India and China have agreed to hold the next round of the senior commander levels meeting soon, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:24 IST
India and China have agreed to hold the next round of the senior commander levels meeting soon, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing that the two sides are in close communication through diplomatic and military channels for holding the next round of senior commander levels meeting.
"Both sides have agreed to hold the next round of the senior commander levels meeting soon and we are in close communication over diplomatic and military channels in this regard," he said. India and China are in a standoff in Eastern Ladakh as a result of actions by the Chinese Army.
In the last Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meeting held on December 18, both sides agreed to maintain close consultations at the diplomatic and military levels. (ANI)
