Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tunisian Foreign Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi announced that he has contracted the coronavirus and has severe symptoms.

ANI | Tunis | Updated: 25-01-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 09:41 IST
Tunisian Foreign Minister tests positive for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tunis [Tunisia], January 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi announced that he has contracted the coronavirus and has severe symptoms. "Today, my tests confirmed that I have Covid-19, despite taking all the necessary precautions and respecting the health protocol," Jerandi said on Twitter late on Sunday, adding that he has "severe symptoms."

The foreign minister said he will now be more insistent on continuing with efforts to encourage vaccination to protect Tunisians from the virus. Mass anti-government protests have been held in Tunisia this month despite the coronavirus restrictions. The protests come a decade after the Jasmine Revolution which led to the ousting of long-time leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali on January 14, 2011.

According to Tunisia's health ministry data, the country has over 197,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including more than 144,000 recoveries and around 6,200 deaths from COVID-19. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Australia approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Australia has approved the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech, announced Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday. The Therapeutic Goods Administration has today provisionally approved the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in A...

Australia approves Pfizer vaccine, warns of limited global AstraZeneca supply

Australia on Monday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use but warned AstraZenecas international production problems mean the country would need to distribute a locally manufactured shot earlier than planned. The countrys med...

Hong Kong shares jump on mainland buying, tech hits record high

Hong Kong shares climbed more than 2 on Monday as mainland investors continued to buy into the market via the Stock Connect, with tech and material stocks leading the pack. The Hang Seng index added 2.1 to 30,057.01, while the Hong Kong Chi...

Former NRL boss Greenberg appointed as CEO of Australian Cricketers' Association

Former National Rugby League NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has been appointed as the CEO of the Australian Cricketers Association ACA. Nick Hockley, Cricket Australias interim CEO on Monday congratulated Greenberg on his appointment as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021