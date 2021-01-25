Left Menu
Nepal: Activists arrested for protesting against PM Oli

Nepal Police arrested activists protesting against the dissolution of Parliament and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in the capital Kathmandu on Monday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal Police arrested activists protesting against the dissolution of Parliament and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in the capital Kathmandu on Monday. The members of the Human Rights and Peace Society were arrested from a protest site near Prime Minister's residence as they tried to advance towards the restricted zone.

"It is a restricted zone. No protests are allowed here," a police officer warned as activists tried to advance shouting anti-government slogans. After a brief scuffle, police arrested over two dozen activists into a van and drove them to Nepal Police Club.

During the protest, Human Rights and Peace Society activists chanted slogans against Oli's move to dissolve Parliament and meddling in court affairs. They also protested against Oli's remarks against a senior lawyer who spoke against him. Protests have erupted all over Nepal against the 20th December move of Oli to dissolve the Parliament and call for an early election in April and May this year. (ANI)

