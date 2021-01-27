Left Menu
Biden signs executive orders aimed at racial equity

US President Biden on Tuesday signed four executive actions meant to combat racism in various fields, in a bid to advance racial equity in the United States.

US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President Biden on Tuesday signed four executive actions meant to combat racism in various fields, in a bid to advance racial equity in the United States. In line with the promises made prior to the elections, Biden signed a memorandum directing the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to begin the process of rooting out systemic racism in the country, The Hill reported.

"I am not promising that we can end it tomorrow, but I promise you we are going to continue to make progress to eliminate systemic racism in every branch of the White House. And the federal government will be part of that effort," Biden said. "We need to make equity and justice part of what we do every day. Today, tomorrow and every day," he added.

Another executive action reaffirms the federal government's commitment to the sovereignty of tribal governments. Furthermore, the new President also directed all agencies to condemn and combat "racism, xenophobia and intolerance against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States." Biden also signed an executive order eliminating the use of privately-operated prisons. Moreover, he signed an order to bar the Department of Justice from renewing any contracts with private prisons. (ANI)

