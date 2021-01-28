South Africa: Ramaphosa focuses on "developmental aspirations as a continent," facing difficulties acquiring COVID-19 vaccine

South Africa: Ramaphosa focuses on "developmental aspirations as a continent," facing difficulties acquiring COVID-19 vaccineDevdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-01-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:24 IST
Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, has emphasized the need for Africa's development agency while facing the difficulties to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine in African countries on Thursday, according to a report by news24.
Speaking at an online symposium, the President shared the experiences on the 20th anniversary of the founding of the African Union Development Agency-Nepad (AUDA-Nepad) also known as New Partnership for Africa's Development (Nepad).
Ramaphosa said, "as we face a major challenge that spreads across the entire continent, we should recall that Nepad was also established to ensure that innovation and technologies [are harnessed]".
While addressing the historical inequities and inequalities including gender differences. He took to Twitter, stating;
We need to strategically position the @NEPAD_Agency to be even more responsive to the continent's development aspirations.https://t.co/JCCLk7m8wD— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 28, 2021
He further stated that the continent needs to renew its focus on technological development even while battling the coronavirus. "The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on African economies, on public health and indeed on the AU system itself. It has also served as a stark reminder of our global interconnectedness. Which impacts one, impacts all", he added.
As we battle to contain & eradicate #COVID19, we at the same time have to renew our focus on meeting our developmental aspirations as a continent. Strengthening the work of the African Union Development Agency – or AUDA-NEPAD – is more important than ever.https://t.co/v6LST85VaJ— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 28, 2021
- READ MORE ON:
- Cyril Ramaphosa
- Africa
- COVID-19
- AUDA-Nepad
- Nepad
- NEPAD20
- South Africa
- technology
ALSO READ
Pharmacies join UK's mass COVID-19 vaccination rollout
COVID-19 infection gives some immunity for at least 5 months, UK study finds
Britain allows hospitals to discharge COVID-19 patients into care homes without re-testing
Negative COVID-19 test rule before arriving in England pushed back to Monday
China reports most new COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months