Left Menu

East Turkistan govt-in exile likens CCP with Nazis for committing Uyghurs 'genocide'

East Turkistan Government in Exile Prime Minister Salih Hudayar likened the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with Nazis alleging it is committing Holocaust like genocide in the 21st century against Uyghurs in Xinjiang province in China.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:04 IST
East Turkistan govt-in exile likens CCP with Nazis for committing Uyghurs 'genocide'
East Turkistan Government in Exile Prime Minister Salih Hudayar. Image Credit: ANI

East Turkistan Government in Exile Prime Minister Salih Hudayar likened the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with Nazis alleging it is committing Holocaust like genocide in the 21st century against Uyghurs in Xinjiang province in China. "The CCP are the Nazis of today, engaging in a 21st Century Holocaust-like genocide that is waging against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan," The Taiwan Times quoted Hudayar as saying.

"Justice will be served, and humanity will prevail when the world acts on China's atrocities against humanity," Hudayar said. "On behalf of East Turkistan and its people, we mourn in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters in honoring Holocaust Remembrance Day," Hudayar added.

On January 19, the US State Department declared the Chinese government is committing genocide and crimes against humanity through its wide-scale repression of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in its northwestern region of Xinjiang, including in its use of internment camps and forced sterilization, The New York Times reported. In a statement, a day before Joe Biden was to be sworn in as the next president of the United States, then Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that he has directed the Department of State to continue to investigate and collect relevant information regarding the ongoing atrocities occurring in Xinjiang.

"I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uighurs by the Chinese party-state," The New York Times quoted Pompeo as saying in a statement, adding that Chinese officials were "engaged in the forced assimilation and eventual erasure of a vulnerable ethnic and religious minority group." Genocide is, according to international convention, the "intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group."

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is a memorial day on January 27, every year that commemorates the six million victims of the Holocaust, the genocide of European Jews by Nazi Germany between 1941 and 1945. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling back above $1.37, helped by dollar turnaround

The pound staged a temporary retreat on Thursday as investors tempered some of their optimism about Britains vaccine rollout, but a weaker dollar later helped it return above 1.37.Sterling hit its highest level against the dollar since May ...

Baseball-Tanaka returning to Japan after seven seasons with Yankees

Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka will return to Japans Nippon Professional Baseball League, announcing on Thursday he had agreed to go back to the Rakuten Eagles after seven seasons with the New York Yankees.Tanaka, who became a free agent in the of...

Tech start-up Matter to launch electric vehicles, energy solutions for India

Matter, an Ahmedabad-based technology start-up, on Thursday said it would launch electric vehicles and a range of energy solutions in India starting 2021.The company will enter key Indian cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chen...

Delhi court suspends magistrate court order convicting AAP MLA Somnath Bharti

A sessions court in Delhi has suspended a magistrate court order convicting AAP MLA Somnath Bharti and sentencing him to two years imprisonment in connection with an assault case involving security guards of AIIMS, Delhi. Special Judge Vika...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021