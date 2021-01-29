Left Menu

Blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi; EAM Jaishankar assures Israeli Foreign Minister of "fullest protection"

A low intensity-blast occurred near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:47 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

A low intensity-blast occurred near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening. According to the Delhi Police, a low-intensity improvised explosive device detonated at 5.05 pm not far from Vijay Chowk where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind and, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitaries were in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to say that he spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi and said that the Indian government has taken the blasts "very seriously" and that "no effort will be spared to find the culprits." Spoke just now to Israeli FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. The matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits," he said in a tweet.

There were no injuries reported but window panes of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Jindal House were found shattered. Officials of the police and fire brigade reached the spot and are investigating the matter. Israel is treating a small bomb blast near the Israeli embassy in Delhi today, which did not injure anyone, as a terrorist incident according to Reuters which quoted an Israeli official

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in touch with senior Delhi police officials and is constantly monitoring the situation. An alert has also been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of the blast. Enhanced security measures have been put in place, the Central Industrial Security Force said.

The nature of the explosion is being ascertained and security has been stepped up in and around the area. Senior police officers have reached the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

